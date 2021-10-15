UrduPoint.com

Govt To Organize Seerat Conference On October 18

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:57 PM

In the light of special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department, in collaboration with Muttahida Ulema Board is going to organize Seerat conference at provincial level and Ulema Summit to celebrate the month of Rabi-ul-Awal in a befitting manner

As per the tentative schedule, Seerat Conference would be held on October 18th whereas Ulema Summit would be held on 20th and 21st October. Around 500 religious scholars of high eminences will attend the two days summit.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Maulana Adnan Kaka Khel, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq, Mufti Ghulam-ur-Rahman, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madani, Molana Yousaf Shah, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Mufti Zubair Usmani and other stalwart religious scholars will address the summit.

Speakers of the summit would speak on different topics including Modern Science and Islam, Inter Faith Harmony, Modern Media and Islam, Modern Economic System and islam and the like.

Moreover, the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department in collaboration with Muttahida Ulama Board has planned a competition in ten different curricular and co-curricular activities for the students of the Maddaris which include Husna-e-Qirat, Naat Khwani, Islamic Calligraphy, Essay Writing and Speech Competition etc.

Participation of religious scholars and students from all the sects would be ensured in the activities and celebration in connection with Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (S.A.W). Similarly, Auqaf Department will also hold an exhibition of book on Seerat-un-Nabi (S.A.W).

