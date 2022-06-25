UrduPoint.com

Govt To Overcome All Challenges Soon; Claims Tanvir Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Govt to overcome all challenges soon; claims Tanvir Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Development, Rana Tanvir Hussain Saturday said that the present government was utilizing all capabilities to uplift economy and taking wisely decisions to overcome challenges soon.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed his confidence that within next few months the current inflation and other economic related crises would be addressed on priority.

He said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working on various fronts to correct things and steer the country out economic crisis and alleviate poverty.

Replying to a question, he said that government was bringing reforms in institutions to improve services, adding, public were aware of the people who prefer their personal interests over national ones.

He said that PML-N is still popular among masses and PML-N leadership would "bury" the politics of Khan in the 2023 general elections.

To another question, he said that the government was taking concerted efforts for boosting agriculture sector and address the issues faced by the farmers in the country.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Agriculture All Government

Recent Stories

HEC urges Pakistani Universities to promote â€˜Las ..

HEC urges Pakistani Universities to promote â€˜Lassiâ€™ and â€˜Sattuâ€™ instead ..

52 minutes ago
 It's a 'dark day' for U.S. women: Billie Eilish

It's a 'dark day' for U.S. women: Billie Eilish

1 hour ago
 Nation is proud of armed forces for making country ..

Nation is proud of armed forces for making country's defense impregnable: PM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to enhance trade, economic part ..

Pakistan, UK agree to enhance trade, economic partnership

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sets up a committee ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sets up a committee to render the â€˜Toshakhanaâ€™ ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.