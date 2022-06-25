Govt to overcome all challenges soon; claims Tanvir Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Development, Rana Tanvir Hussain Saturday said that the present government was utilizing all capabilities to uplift economy and taking wisely decisions to overcome challenges soon.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed his confidence that within next few months the current inflation and other economic related crises would be addressed on priority.

He said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working on various fronts to correct things and steer the country out economic crisis and alleviate poverty.

Replying to a question, he said that government was bringing reforms in institutions to improve services, adding, public were aware of the people who prefer their personal interests over national ones.

He said that PML-N is still popular among masses and PML-N leadership would "bury" the politics of Khan in the 2023 general elections.

To another question, he said that the government was taking concerted efforts for boosting agriculture sector and address the issues faced by the farmers in the country.