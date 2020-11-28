UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Overcome COVID-19 2nd Wave With People's Support: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 08:50 PM

Govt to overcome COVID-19 2nd wave with people's support: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government will overcome the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with the people's support

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government will overcome the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with the people's support.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that the previous rulers ignored the health sector and it never remained on their priority list.

He termed the attitude of opposition a big disappointment and said that they were merely giving meaningless and absurd statements for point-scoring. He said that issuing statements could not serve ailing humanity but by standing beside people in their time of trial and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was standing with the people in their difficult times.

Buzdar said the government was taking measures to control the corona pandemic. On the other hand, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), by holding public meetings, was putting the lives of people in danger. He said that every step taken by the government was for protecting the lives of people. "Those who are doing negative politics should regain their senses," he added. He said that the government would strictly implement corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and legal action would be taken in case of violation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

'Infodemic' risks jeopardising virus vaccines

55 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing l ..

21 minutes ago

No COVID-19 negative report required for MDCAT exa ..

58 seconds ago

Russian Su-27 Scrambled to Intercept US Air Force ..

1 minute ago

India launches single resource on climate initiati ..

36 minutes ago

Birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.