UrduPoint.com

Govt To Overcome Financial Challenges Soon: Punjab Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Govt to overcome financial challenges soon: Punjab governor

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said the government will overcome financial challenges soon and steer the country out of current crises

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said the government will overcome financial challenges soon and steer the country out of current crises.

Talking to a delegation of Vehari Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), led by President Sheikh Muhammad Naeem Pasha at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said the government, despite shortage of resources, was utilising all available resources for the good of people and development of the country.

Former president VCCI Hafiz Mahmood Ahmed Shad, Vice President Chaudhry Haseeb Sarwar, executive members and others were also present.

The delegation apprised the governor of the problems being faced by the Vehari chamber.

Expressing his delight to receive members of the VCCI, Baligh-ur-Rehman said that promotion of business activities was essential for strengthening economy of the country. He said a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) called on him recently and he conveyed their issues to the government.

He said as the constitutional head of the province, it was his responsibility to help all for solution to their problems.

The governor said the business community was playing an important role in running economy of the country as well as in philanthropic work, which was commendable. He said the government presented a balanced budget for all sections of society in difficult circumstances.

The VCCI delegation sought governor's help in getting a piece of land for the Vehari chamber building, provision of gas, electricity and dual carriageway.

The governor assured them to convey their concerns and recommendations to the quarters concerned.

The delegation also hailed Punjab government's initiative to abolish general sales tax on seed in the budget 2022-23.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Governor Electricity Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Budget Vehari Chamber Gas Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelens ..

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

6 minutes ago
 Trintignant: French film great who triumphed over ..

Trintignant: French film great who triumphed over tragedy

7 minutes ago
 Biden says briefed on Americans missing in Ukraine ..

Biden says briefed on Americans missing in Ukraine

7 minutes ago
 Tourist Police force to be made more effective: RP ..

Tourist Police force to be made more effective: RPO Imran Ahmar

7 minutes ago
 Govt launches Rs 7 billion fund to support innovat ..

Govt launches Rs 7 billion fund to support innovation: Ahsan Iqbal

38 minutes ago
 KCCI,CCP join hands to prevent anti- Competitive p ..

KCCI,CCP join hands to prevent anti- Competitive practices

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.