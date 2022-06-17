Govt to overcome financial challenges soon: Punjab governor

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said the government will overcome financial challenges soon and steer the country out of current crises

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said the government will overcome financial challenges soon and steer the country out of current crises.

Talking to a delegation of Vehari Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), led by President Sheikh Muhammad Naeem Pasha at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said the government, despite shortage of resources, was utilising all available resources for the good of people and development of the country.

Former president VCCI Hafiz Mahmood Ahmed Shad, Vice President Chaudhry Haseeb Sarwar, executive members and others were also present.

The delegation apprised the governor of the problems being faced by the Vehari chamber.

Expressing his delight to receive members of the VCCI, Baligh-ur-Rehman said that promotion of business activities was essential for strengthening economy of the country. He said a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) called on him recently and he conveyed their issues to the government.

He said as the constitutional head of the province, it was his responsibility to help all for solution to their problems.

The governor said the business community was playing an important role in running economy of the country as well as in philanthropic work, which was commendable. He said the government presented a balanced budget for all sections of society in difficult circumstances.

The VCCI delegation sought governor's help in getting a piece of land for the Vehari chamber building, provision of gas, electricity and dual carriageway.

The governor assured them to convey their concerns and recommendations to the quarters concerned.

The delegation also hailed Punjab government's initiative to abolish general sales tax on seed in the budget 2022-23.