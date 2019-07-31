Govt to overcome menace of plastic bags: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday said that the past governments have not given priority to phase out the environmental hazardous plastic bags.

Speaking at the ceremony regarding distribution of environment friendly alternate bags from the Ministry of Climate Change, he said the government would successfully overcome the menace of plastic bags.

He said that there was already ban on plastic bags in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where legislation existed, however a strong mechanism would be devised for its effective implementation soon.

"Three districts of Gilgit Baltistan were also plastic bags free and tourists visiting its scenic sites are being given awareness at the entry points of each tourist sites whereas environmental friendly bags are also distributed among them," he said.

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said, "We have been visiting various ministries since morning to distribute environment friendly bags to shun the use of polythene bags among the staff and officials of the ministries. We are declaring every ministry green after distributing the bags which will help to spearhead our campaign against plastic bags use in the federal capital with awareness among the public office bearers," she said.

She said accountability, poverty alleviation and clean green Pakistan were the top three priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan who himself was one of the biggest environmentalist and philanthropist.

"We have made huge deliberations on plastic bags ban with parliamentarians, academia, experts and media.

The statutory regulatory order approved from the Cabinet is a very compact document which could be replicated across the country," she maintained.

Plastic bags, she said were a burden on our environment as it remains for 500 years in our ecosystem. "The recent incident of urban flooding in Karachi has been caused by the plastic bags choking the drains and sewers which overflowed backwards rendering 11 people martyred in the mega city. This shows the incompetence and poor administration of the provincial authorities," she added.

She said that the ministry coincided ban on plastic bags with Independence Day to get rid of the menace of plastic bags with national zeal and fervour. "We have offered jute bags, recycle and reusable plastic bags other than polythene bags," she added.

Zartaj mentioned that Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has defeated Maulana Fazl ur Rehman with a lead of over 50,000 votes whereas Maulana did nothing for Kashmir cause during his tenure in the ministry.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his recent visit to the United States had raised the Kashmir issue before the American President. He had raised the national esteem by wearing national attire and Kohati Chappal during his visit, she added.

"You [Ali Amin Khan Gandapur] have great opportunity to get benefit from the Prime Minister's efforts at the global foras to raise voice against Indian atrocities in the occupied valley. And also to advocate the Kashmir Cause before the international community to get their support on this issue," she noted.