Govt to overcome on inflation soon: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday said the government was well aware about inflation in the country as it was making sincere efforts to reduce it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said due to effective policies the incumbent government would overcome on inflation soon and the people would get fruitful results of its prudent policies in days to come.

He said inflation had become a international phenomenon due to coronavirus pandemic as it had fluctuated big economic powers of the world.

The SAPM said the national economy was improving by prudent economy policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, adding the present government was paying full attention on agriculture sector and giving incentives to the farmers to facilitate them.

The farmers had gotten bumper crops of sugarcane and wheat in this year ,he added.

Usman Dar said it was the result of the incumbent government policies that the foreign remittances were increasing, gap was bridging between imports and exports, enhancing foreign reserves and current account deficit had been converted in to surplus.

Replying to a question about PDM, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had disintegrated and all the opposition political parties had adopted hypocritic politics against each other in these days.