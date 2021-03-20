Govt to overcome on inflation with its wisdom, prudent policies:Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure and opposition will never succeed in their agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure and opposition will never succeed in their agenda.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister expressed that inflation was a big challenge for the government and would overcome on it with wisdom and prudent policies.

.He prayed to Almighty for the prime minister's early recovery from infection of the COVID-19, adding third wave of coronavirus was too lethal so everyone should take care and to follow Standard Operating procedure (SOPs) properly.

The minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were never united earlier and would never be united in future.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement was an unnatural alliance which was disintegrated, he added.

He said doors never be closed in politics and he was in favour of holding dialogues with all political parties, adding the government should have to take initiative first to hold dialogue with opposition.

He expressed his hope that the opposition especially Pakistan Peoples Party would never tender their resignation from the parliament.

Sheikh Rashid said the government wanted to bring electoral reforms and introducing electronic voting machine to rid of rigging from the elections but opposition was not ready to support it for the purpose.

The government had announced a big Ramazan Package to facilitate the people during the Holy Month, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken bold decision regarding to get vote of confidence from the parliament.

He said the government would complete the registration process of all the seminaries of the country, adding there was no question about it that the present government would not allow to Maryam Nawaz to go abroad at any cost.