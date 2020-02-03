Govt to pass a resolution for rights of Kashmiris' self determination: Speaker

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 02:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser on Monday said the government would discuss Kashmir issue in the assembly session for two days and a unanimous resolution would also be expected to pass in favor of the deprived masses of Indian Held valley.

Addressing an event organized here by the Private Schools Association Islamabad in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day Celebrations, the Speaker said the nation is united on the Kashmir issue and stands with them til aspiration of their genuine demand.

The Speaker also led a rally along with the Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur held in the Fatima Jinnah Park.

The rally was organized by the private schools association, which also attended by the thousands of students of private schools from the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Speaking at the event, the speaker said people of Kashmir have given a huge number of sacrifices raising voice to protect their rights and continue freedom struggle for more than seven decades.

Each and every child of the country is firmly stood with the Kashmiri brethren, Asad Qaiser remarked.

He further stated that India is involved in severe violation of the basic human rights in the Indian Occupied Kashmir Valley. Lamenting on the prevailing situation of curfew in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, Speaker National Assembly said Kashmiris have been put in black era for last four months with no access to food, medicine, education, internet and other necessities of life by Indian armed forces in the valley.

"The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appeared in the world as new Hitler of the current era, as he continuously suppressing the voice of the people of Kashmir by using pallet guns and by launching other brutal atrocities", he lamented.

He said the role of International community and organizations of human rights was questionable on their silence over violations of basic human rights in the occupied valley by the Indian armed forces.

