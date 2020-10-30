UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Patronize Art Of Calligraphy: Ali Muhammad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

Govt to patronize art of calligraphy: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said the government would patronize art of calligraphy and support work of artists at the international stage.

Speaking at the second day of exhibition of calligraphy at Centaurus Mall, he said importance of this art has increased in today's era and they would spread a message of peace, love and knowledge across the globe through it.

He said calligraphy is a heritage of Muslims and the sub-continent.

Ali Muhammad appreciated the 23 gold plated pieces of calligraphy put on display by the inspiring and versatile artist Wasil Shahid.

The maturity and hard work of the artist can be seen in his work, he added.

Artists and art lovers from Islamabad and Rawalpindi came in large numbersto have a look at the calligraphic work.

The exhibition will continue till Saturday.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Gold Muslim From Government Love

Recent Stories

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

7 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

3 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

6 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.