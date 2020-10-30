Govt to patronize art of calligraphy: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said the government would patronize art of calligraphy and support work of artists at the international stage.

Speaking at the second day of exhibition of calligraphy at Centaurus Mall, he said importance of this art has increased in today's era and they would spread a message of peace, love and knowledge across the globe through it.

He said calligraphy is a heritage of Muslims and the sub-continent.

Ali Muhammad appreciated the 23 gold plated pieces of calligraphy put on display by the inspiring and versatile artist Wasil Shahid.

The maturity and hard work of the artist can be seen in his work, he added.

Artists and art lovers from Islamabad and Rawalpindi came in large numbersto have a look at the calligraphic work.

The exhibition will continue till Saturday.