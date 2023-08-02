Govt to pay more attention to curb unlawful employment of minor children: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan while stressing the need to create awareness among the people about unlawful employment of minor children as domestic workers and their mistreatment by the employers on Wednesday said that the government would pay more attention to curb the menaces effectively.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Aliya Kamran regarding unlawful employment of minor children as domestic workers, he said it was a grave issue and the government was cognizant of its responsibility.

The minister also urged the parents to send their children to schools rather than forcing them to become domestic workers.