Govt To Pay Special Focus To Educational Uplift Of Balochistan: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch Thursday reiterated the present government's resolve to raise the living standard of the underprivileged people in the country with special emphasis on educational development of the people of Balochistan.

The minister was speaking in a meeting with the Governor Balochistan, Jan Muhammad Jamali, who called on the former.

Minister of State for Energy and Power Division, Muhammad Hashim Notezai was also present at the meeting.

The meeting discussed the issues related to developmental projects in the province.

It was stressed upon utilizing the potential of youth in Balochistan province through means of modern education and skills development for the prosperity of the country.

Governor Balochistan raised the long-pending issue of COMSATS University land in Jaffarabad Balochistan.

The federal minister reassured that three new campuses of COMSATS University at Quetta, Jaffar Abad and Gwadar, already approved, would be established on a priority basis to provide the state of art higher education facilities and uplift the standard of education in the field of science and technology.

The federal minister said that soon Pakistan Science Foundation will announce scholarships for the bright students of Balochistan to excel in different fields of life.

Crash vocational training programs will be initiated in different divisions of the province and foreign training programs would also be part of this initiative to empower the people and maximize the employment opportunities, he added.

Governor Balochistan appreciated the Federal Government's initiatives and support for the province.

