Govt. to play role for attracting investment in KP: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Minerals, Haji Mohammad Ghafran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Minerals, Haji Mohammad Ghafran has said that government would play its role to invite investors to explore opportunities for growth and progress in the province.

Chairing a briefing about various projects of the minerals department, he said that it would positively impact overall progress and development in the province and added that efforts would also be made to facilitate investors by providing all the needed facilities and assistance to them.

The caretaker minister directed officers of the mineral department to advertise inactive lease projects for the public, especially investors through alternative transparent auctions as per the prevailing laws.

He emphasized the need to welcome investors considering the abundance of natural mineral resources in the province.

The caretaker provincial minister was given a detailed briefing about the various projects of the department. He was told that the affairs of the Minerals Department were being managed under Minerals Development Act 2017. He was also briefed about the increase in provincial income, environmental protection, training, the welfare of workers, and better opportunities for investment.

Secretary Minerals Aamir Latif, Director General Minerals Naeem Khan and other relevant officers were also present on this occasion.