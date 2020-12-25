UrduPoint.com
Govt To Prefer Import Of COVID-19 Vaccine Based On Scientific Research Data, Says Dr. Faisal Sultan

Fri 25th December 2020

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health says that six major international pharmaceutical companies are at the forefront of developing the Coronavirus vaccine, but the company that will present scientific research data in a transparent manner will be contacted for this purpose.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Friday said that the government would prefer to import COVID-19 vaccine based on transparent scientific research data.

Faisal Sultan said that six major international pharmaceutical companies were at the forefront of developing the Coronavirus vaccine, but the company that would present scientific research data in a transparent manner would be contacted in this regard.

He expressed these worlds while talking to a tv on Friday.

The Special Assistant on Health said providing low cost and quality vaccine to the people is a target, however, it was important to be completely safe instead of low cost.

However, he said that there would be no compromise on the quality of the vaccine.

