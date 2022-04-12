Govt to prepare coordinated plan to reduce inflatiion: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the government will prepare a coordinated short-term and mid-term plan to reduce inflation in the country.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday evening, he said controlling price-hike is the top most priority of his government.

Shehbaz Sharif said untiring efforts will be undertaken to address the multiple challenges facing the country, including high inflation, unemployment and poverty.

He said facts about the economic condition of the country were presented before the nation today through a press conference. However, he said, we will work day and night to rebuild and revive economy of the country. He said experts will be consulted to put the things right.

Shehbaz Sharif said about 1800 points jump in one go in pakistan stock exchange and regaining of rupee value against Dollar by nine rupees in a day after his election as prime minister is a feel good factor that reflects sentiments of people.

He said pensioners have been provided relief through ten percent raise in their pension. He said it is an encouraging development that representatives from textile sector have positively responded to his appeal for ten percent increase in the salary of employees drawing up to one hundred thousand rupees per month.

Responding to a question, the Prime Minister said merit will be upheld in his government.

To a question, the Prime Minister said electoral reforms are imperative for transparent and credible elections in the country.

Answering a question about NAB, he said during the last three and a half years, it was one sided process of sheer victimization in the name of accountability. He categorically stated we do not believe in victimization. However, he said, law will take its course.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate meetings with the heads of allied parties at their residences in Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed matters pertaining to the formation of cabinet.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister expressed the resolve to move forward with the spirit of consultation, unity, cooperation and mutual trust.

He said we will collectively address the problems and the promises will be fulfilled.

The Prime Minister met with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief of JUI (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM-Pakistan, Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi, Shahzain Bugti and Aslam Bootani.