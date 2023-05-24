UrduPoint.com

Govt To Present People Friendly Budget 2023-24 : Rana Ihsaan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Govt to present people friendly budget 2023-24 : Rana Ihsaan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minster on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said economic team will use all possible resources to provide maximum relief to low income people and budget 2023-24 would have enough for improving poor sections of society.

The fiscal year 2022-23 would change the economic landscape by stabilizing the national economy, he said while talking to ptv news channel.

He said despite the difficult circumstances, the budget would not only provide relief to the masses, but also boost the industry, trade, commerce, and agriculture sector in the country.

Replying a question, he said that PML-N-led coalition government, after coming into power, launched various welfare projects to put country on road to development and progress.

These development initiatives include Orange Metro Bus Service, Utility Store Package, BISP, interest free loans to youth, provision of free flour to deserving families, Youth Laptop Scheme, Talent Hunt Youth sports League, Prime Minister Youth Internship Programme, and Thar Coal Power Plant, he explained.

He further criticized that due to the incompetence of a PTI gang which ruled the country for four years, the poor people were facing extreme inflation, poverty and unemployment.

Now, the country was being ruled by the coalition government which not only had representation of all the political parties, but also the vision which would ensure welfare of poor people and the middle class, he maintained.

