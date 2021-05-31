Govt to present people friendly budget soon: Andleeb

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Andleeb Abbas on Monday said that Federal Government will present people friendly fiscal budget 2021-22 with the support of all government alliance parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Andleeb Abbas on Monday said that Federal Government will present people friendly fiscal budget 2021-22 with the support of all government alliance parties.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Jehangir Tareen and his group will also support government in upcoming fiscal budget.

Commenting over the current situation of PML-N, Andeeb has blamed that there is huge communication gape between PML-N Lahore and PML-N London.

Andleeb said that all the rumours of opposition against government had badly failed and government is smoothly running over its tack with the support of people.

She said that now the national economy was on the right track and inflation issues will be resolved soon after this budget.

Price hike march still not held by Opposition as they know very well that state economy is now on smooth track.

Andleeb said that all the objections of inter-party groups will be addressed on priority basis on the special direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Andleeb said that media was unnecessarily propagating against PTI on its intra-party issues.

Dr Tariq Fazal Ch expressed that PML-N is not interested to interrupt any intra party affairs of any political party.

Expressing over the Kashmir Election Andleeb said that NCOC is purely a database institution and working over the Covid-19, so all of its reports are acceptable for government.

It is the responsibility of government to protect and safe the lives of people, so government don't want to put the life of people in any risk in Kashmir.

Qadir Khan Madokhel leader of PPP strongly criticized the un-natural unity of PPP and PML-N under the umbrella of Pakistan Democrartic Movement (PDM).