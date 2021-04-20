UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Present Resolution In NA For Expulsion Of French Ambassador Today: Rashid

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 56 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:01 AM

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French Ambassador today: Rashid

The Interior Minister says talks between TLP and the government has been successful and it has been agreed that TLP will call off its sit-ins across the country including Masjid Rahmatul Lil Alameen.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday said talks between the government and proscribed outfit Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan remained successful.

In a video message, Sheikh said it was agreed that the TLP would call off its sit-ins across the country including at Masjid ul Rahmatul Lil Alameen.

He said the cases registered against TLP activists including those under the Fourth Schedule will also be withdrawn and that the process of talks will be taken forward.

The Interior Minister said a resolution will be presented in the National Assembly today on the expulsion of French Ambassador from the country.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly session which was earlier scheduled to take place on Thursday was now being held at three this afternoon. A notification regarding change in schedule of the session was issued by the National Assembly secretariat this morning.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution National Assembly Interior Minister Rashid Mosque From Government TLP

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 20, 2021 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s FM review cons ..

8 hours ago

UAE expresses sympathy with Egypt over Qalyubia tr ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

12 hours ago

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.