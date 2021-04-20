Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French Ambassador today: Rashid

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday said talks between the government and proscribed outfit Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan remained successful.

In a video message, Sheikh said it was agreed that the TLP would call off its sit-ins across the country including at Masjid ul Rahmatul Lil Alameen.

He said the cases registered against TLP activists including those under the Fourth Schedule will also be withdrawn and that the process of talks will be taken forward.

The Interior Minister said a resolution will be presented in the National Assembly today on the expulsion of French Ambassador from the country.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly session which was earlier scheduled to take place on Thursday was now being held at three this afternoon. A notification regarding change in schedule of the session was issued by the National Assembly secretariat this morning.