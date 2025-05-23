Govt to prioritize public relief in upcoming budget: Rana Mashhood

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that the federal government is committed to providing relief to the public in the upcoming budget, despite economic challenges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that the Federal government is committed to providing relief to the public in the upcoming budget, despite economic challenges.

Speaking to the media at the International Solar Energy Meet and the grand launch of the Inverex XIO electric vehicle on Friday, Rana Mashhood said that the economic progress achieved over the past year is beginning to yield positive outcomes.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, we have managed to reduce inflation and ensure good governance in just one year," he said. "Development efforts in Punjab and initiatives by the federal government are now being recognized by other provinces as well," he added. He affirmed that the upcoming federal budget will reflect the government’s focus on public welfare and economic relief.

Rana Mashhood also praised Pakistan’s advancements in alternative energy and technology, noting that the event brought together local and international stakeholders under one roof to present innovative solar solutions.

He described it as a significant step towards positioning Pakistan as a key player in the global green energy sector.

“Just like in the field of technology, Pakistan is making its mark globally in alternate energy,” he said. “This event showcases collaborative efforts in sustainable energy for a brighter future,” he added.

Highlighting the country's technological capabilities, Rana Mashhood referred to Pakistan’s self-reliance in both defence and civil technology. “We proved our strength in defence during the 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos' operation. Our youth have shown excellence by neutralizing enemy systems, proving Pakistan’s growing global tech stature,” he said.

He lauded the companies participating in the solar energy expo, calling them ambassadors of Pakistan’s innovation and progress.

When asked about defence spending, Rana Mashhood asserted that national security remains paramount. “Given the regional situation, we will not hesitate to increase the defence budget if needed. Our sovereignty and security are non-negotiable,” he emphasized.