Govt to probe people in Pandora Papers: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said the government would investigate the people, mentioned in the Pandora Papers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said the government would investigate the people, mentioned in the Pandora papers.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would take action against those who had not declared offshore companies in the Federal board of Revenue's record.

He said whosoever owned the offshore companies in the government would himself be answerable and action to be taken according to the law of land irrespectively.

Dr Gill said the government was also working against those who were spreading fake news on media.