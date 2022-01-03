Govt to proceed against Shehbaz Sharif over fake affidavit about return of Nawaz Sharif: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says the government directed the attorney general to take measures needed for the return of Nawaz Sharif.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 3rd, 2022) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said that the government would proceed against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif over submission of a fake affidavit before the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding return of his brother Nawaz Sharif from London.

Fawad Chaudhary said that the government directed the attorney general to take measures needed for the return of Nawaz Sharif.

He was speaking to the reporters in Karachi.

Fawad Chaudhary said, “Shehbaz Sharif filed an affidavit regarding his brother’s return and now Nawaz Sharif is not returning to Pakistan,”.

He said that action would be initiated against the opposition leader over submission of fake affidavit.

He stated that the court should also summon Shehbaz Sharif over return of Nawaz Sharif from London.

It may be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif in an affidavit submitted with the LHC had assured that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan from London after his full recovery. On Oct 29, the Islamabad High Court had suspended the sentence of former premier Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds for eight weeks in the Al-Azizia reference case. The court had ordered him to submit two surety bonds of Rs2 million each to the court for securing his release.