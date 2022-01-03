UrduPoint.com

Govt To Proceed Against Shehbaz Sharif Over Fake Affidavit About Return Of Nawaz Sharif: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 12:26 PM

Govt to proceed against Shehbaz Sharif over fake affidavit about return of Nawaz Sharif: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says the government directed the attorney general to take measures needed for the return of Nawaz Sharif.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 3rd, 2022) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said that the government would proceed against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif over submission of a fake affidavit before the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding return of his brother Nawaz Sharif from London.

Fawad Chaudhary said that the government directed the attorney general to take measures needed for the return of Nawaz Sharif.

He was speaking to the reporters in Karachi.

Fawad Chaudhary said, “Shehbaz Sharif filed an affidavit regarding his brother’s return and now Nawaz Sharif is not returning to Pakistan,”.

He said that action would be initiated against the opposition leader over submission of fake affidavit.

He stated that the court should also summon Shehbaz Sharif over return of Nawaz Sharif from London.

It may be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif in an affidavit submitted with the LHC had assured that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan from London after his full recovery. On Oct 29, the Islamabad High Court had suspended the sentence of former premier Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds for eight weeks in the Al-Azizia reference case. The court had ordered him to submit two surety bonds of Rs2 million each to the court for securing his release.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London May Islamabad High Court Fawad Chaudhry From Government Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Lionel Mess, three other PSG players test positive ..

Lionel Mess, three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19

55 minutes ago
 Muhammad Hafeez decides to take retirement from in ..

Muhammad Hafeez decides to take retirement from international cricket

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd January 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.