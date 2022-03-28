UrduPoint.com

Govt To Procure 3500,000MT Wheat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 07:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that wheat would be procured from farmers at the rate of Rs 2,200 per maund.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said the provincial cabinet approved buying 3500,000 metric tons (MT) of wheat and the target could be enhanced if needed.

The government would ensure protection of farmers' rights and effective measures would be taken to curb illegal transportation of wheat, he added.

An eight-member committee had been constituted at the provincial level for wheat procurement drive and monitoring committees would also monitor the procurement campaign at different levels while ministers, special assistants and advisors would monitor the procurement campaign in the respective districts, he said.

