Govt to promote national sport hockey: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government would take every possible step for promotion of the sport of hockey in the country
He said this in a meeting with former captain of national hockey team and Olympian Islahuddin, the PM Office said.
The meeting focused on ways to promote the national sport in the country.
