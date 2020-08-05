UrduPoint.com
Govt To Promote National Sport Hockey: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:04 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government would take every possible step for promotion of the sport of hockey in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government would take every possible step for promotion of the sport of hockey in the country.

He said this in a meeting with former captain of national hockey team and Olympian Islahuddin, the PM Office said.

The meeting focused on ways to promote the national sport in the country.

