Govt to promote national sport hockey: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government would take every possible step for promotion of the sport of hockey in the country.

He said this in a meeting with former captain of national hockey team and Olympian Islahuddin, the PM Office said.

The meeting focused on ways to promote the national sport in the country.

