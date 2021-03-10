UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 02:23 PM

Govt to promote sports activities across province: MPA Ch Adil Pervez Gujjar

MPA Ch Adil Pervez Gujjar said that the government was taking measures to promote sports activities in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :MPA Ch Adil Pervez Gujjar said that the government was taking measures to promote sports activities in the country.

He was addressing the prize distribution ceremony of inter-colleges sports competitions held here under the aegis of BISE on Wednesday. Board's Secretary Dr Saleem Tiqi, Controller Examinations Shehnaz Alvi, Director Sports Roshan Zamir, and others were present on the occasion.

He said that sports activities were imperative for maintaining youth's health, adding that games saved youth from immoral activities.

The MPA also took an oath from the newly elected body of welfare association of the board.

Chairperson Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad Prof Dr Tayyba Shaheen said that sports would create sportsman spirit, discipline and hardworking among players.

She said that 1,458 players from 115 different colleges across division took part in the inter-collegiate sports competition for which services of 150 officials and 50 Directors Physical Education were sought for holding events in befitting manner.

Later, prizes were distributed among position holders and heads of the colleges.

