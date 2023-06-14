Govt to promote sports: Wahab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The advisor to Punjab CM on Sports and youth affairs,Wahab Riaz, said on Wednesday that the government was working on grassroots level to promote sports.

Chairing a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner Office here, he stated that sports activities should be carried out at schools, besides ensuring maximum participation of students in sports during summer camps.

He informed that they were trying to bring improvement for hunting talent for sports.

Regarding cattle markets establishment, the advsior directed to make best possible arrangements, adding that foolproof security should be placed before Eid ul Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram.

Briefing the advisor, Deputy Commissioner, Wasim Hamid Sindhu said that the cattle markets would be made functional by June 16 adding that a special cleanliness plan had been devised on Eid.