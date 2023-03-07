UrduPoint.com

Govt To Promote Tourism In Merged Areas: KP Advisor Zafar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Govt to promote tourism in merged areas: KP Advisor Zafar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor for Tourism Zafar Mehmood on Tuesday said the government was committed to promoting tourism in the province and generating more revenue besides providing opportunities for the local communities.

In a statement issued here, he said that tourism activities would be extended to Swat, Chitral, and Swabi as well as in the merged districts for which the new road links were being developed while old roads were being rehabilitated.

The advisor said that the government would set up youth centres and refreshment areas in the merged areas and at other tourist resorts.

