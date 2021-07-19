Govt to promote tourism sector in AJK: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said that the government would promote tourism sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said that the government would promote tourism sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that health card scheme, Ehsaas program and interest free loans schemes for the development of agricultural and small businesses would be launched.

To a question Zartaj claimed that all corrupt political orphans have no credibility in the eyes of masses and ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will clean sweep the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections with a thumping majority.

She said both Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) are striving for the victory but the prospects of PTI's victory were far brighter than them, and added that the PTI government was committed to bring major development packages for AJK. She also said that the whole system would be changed with the power of vote and the PTI would start a new phase of prosperity in AJK after the elections.

She promised that PTI's manifesto for AJK was not merely a text of words rather, it would be implemented in letter and spirit, as PTI was sincerely working for the welfare of the country under the honest and sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Zartaj Gul said the past two governments of PML-N and PPP have totally ignored the Kashmir cause and were doing nothing practical to solve the decades-old dispute.

She further criticized that PPP was responsible for the destruction of urban Sindh where the people were suffering a lot due to PPP's ethnic based politics.

She asked PPP to first focus on the betterment of Sindh and then participate in coming AJK election as Sindh government did nothing to save Karachi from possible urban flooding and the people of Sindh have no clean drinking water and no dog-bite vaccines yet.