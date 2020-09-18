Govt to prosecute accused in rape cases under new law: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M. Mazari Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government to introduce a new legal system within few days,according to which the accused in rape or sexual abuse cases would be prosecuted.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the minister said the law would be introduced after thorough debate on it, in the Parliament.

She said although strict law against such crimes was already present in the country, but the real issue was non-accessibility of women to justice due to social taboos which need to be addressed on priority.