Govt to protect people if 'Azadi March' turned violent: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday made it clear that if Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) led Opposition parties' so-called ' Azadi March ' and sit-in turned violent, the government would fulfill its responsibility of protecting lives and properties of the people.

Addressing a news conference here at the state guest house, she said that the Opposition had the right to lodge protest, but in a peaceful manner. She warned that any violence would not be tolerated.

To a question, Dr Firdous said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman remained the chairman of Kashmir committee for 10 years and utilized all its resources. However, he did nothing for the cause of Kashmir, she added. Even today, she said, when the entire Pakistani nation was going to express solidarity with their brethren of Occupied Kashmir facing curfew, tyranny and aggression at the hands of India for the last two month, the Maulana was going in the opposite direction. He is, once again, pursuing his personal interests and staging a sit-in on Oct 27, the day when Pakistani nation would be standing with the people of Indian Held Kashmir.

The government would not obstruct any peaceful protest by the Opposition, but it was more important to asses Maulana's underlying motives, she added. "The government has very effectively fought the Kashmir cause all over the world and the UN Resolution on Kashmir took 50 years to reach in the UN General Assembly, and now, you have to decide whether you need unity or chaos in the country." She asked whether it was time to support the innocent Kashmiris or attempt ouster of the government by trampling its public mandate on the will and wish of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. She warned that the government would not let the Maulana and the parties rejected by the people in election, to overrun its mandate.

To another question, she said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been alleging rigging in elections for the last one year. But instead of approaching the appropriate forums i.e. the Election Commission of Pakistan, election tribunals or the courts of law, he wasted his time by becoming a tool in the hands of the Opposition parties just for political gains.

Even today, he is resorting to making attempts to topple the government, which clearly manifested his intention and interests, added the Special Assistant.

Contrary to this, the PTI had decided to stage a sit-in and a long march after their concerns regarding reopening of election results of four Constituencies were not addressed by all relevant forums for one year, she said and argued that the PTI had staged sit-in for supremacy of the Parliament, rule of law and against the menace of corruption, which was obviously for the betterment of the common man. But, today the JUI-F led Opposition parties going for a sit-in and long march just to protect their ill-structured governance system that had been in vogue during their 30 years of rule, which had been self-centric and not serving people.

About the cabinet reshuffle at Federal and Punjab levels, she said that it was a constitutional prerogative of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister to make changes in their respective cabinets, assuring that there would be no unconstitutional move in this regard.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that if Imran Khan made any change in his cabinet, it was not aimed to adjust his kin or blue-eyed but to bring forth the individuals who delivered well for the general public.

Responding to a query, she said that the media houses, terminations of journalists and other workers without any reason, were negating the basic rights of their employees. She, however, assured that the government would stand with the journalists community and make every effort to protect their rights.

She disclosed that a mechanism was being evolved under which advertisements' cheques would be issued to the media house owners after they give an affidavit that they had cleared salaries of all their employees. She also pledged that the government would help ensure implementation of the recommendations/ working paper to be presented by the committee comprising journalist leaders.

Later, the PM's Special Assistant, along with journalists, also cut the birthday cake of Prime Minister Imran Khan.