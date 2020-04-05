UrduPoint.com
Govt To Protect Rights Of Minorities Amid Lockdown : Mahindar Paul Singh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

Govt to protect rights of minorities amid lockdown : Mahindar Paul Singh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Minority Affairs Mahindar Paul Singh Sunday said the government would protect rights of minorities amid lockdown situation.

Minorities were also Pakistani citizens and the government would continue to offer rashan and other financial facilities to them, he added.

He expressed these views while distributing Rashan among citizens here.

The government adopted lockdown situation in order to save public lives from the pandemic.

The government had an abundant quantity of eatables for masses, he said, adding the government would provide financial assistance at doorsteps of the poor.

