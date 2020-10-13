Govt to protect transgenders' rights: HR&MA minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, is determined to ensure protection of transgender persons' rights.

He was addressing a workshop, organised by the Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Department with collaboration of Sathi Foundation on transgenders' rights and protection at Chung Police Training Centre, Lahore on Tuesday.

The provincial minister said that protection of rights of every community was top priority of the Punjab government as promoting peace, religious harmony and tolerance in society. He said the government was taking all possible steps for a peaceful environment across the province. He said that the Punjab government took special initiatives to ensure rights of transgender community and the purpose of the workshop was to implement guidelines for police engagement with transgender persons to the representatives of Police Department.

The provincial government was ensuring protection of the community and it would table a bill in the Assembly in that regard.

The HR&MA minister reviewed guidelines for police engagement with transgender persons and implementation of laws related to transgenders.

Director HR&MA M Yousaf briefed to the minister about draft guidelines, the procedures for law enforcement agencies such as the appropriate form of addressing transgender persons to procedures pertaining to detention and stop and search.

Representative of transgender community Asad Nawaz Chaudhry said that the purpose of workshop was also to solicit feedback and comments from police officials in order to finalise the guidelines. She also acknowledged the efforts of HR&MA Department intends to take in order to fulfill its commitment to the transgender community. Police officials, representatives of transgender community Asad Nawaz Chaudhry, Zanaya Chaudhry and officials of HR&MA were also present.