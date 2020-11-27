Govt to provide 20 more ventilators to Nishtar Hospital to tackle rising corona cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Incumbent government is extending twenty more ventilators to Nishtar Hospital which will raise the number to 71 to tackle COVID-19 cases, announced Nishtar Medical College Principal, Dr Iftikhar Hussain Khan.

Speaking at a presser along with Acting MS Dr Tariq Pirzada, AMS Admin Dr Baqir Raza, Spokesperson Dr Sajjad Masood, he stated that 12 vents of 51 were still vacant in Nishtar Hospital.

He stated that 272 were fixed in the health facility for Coronovirus patients adding that 11 wards have been dedicated for the virus patients.

The NMC principal informed that hospital administration was taking concrete measures to face the corona situation though cases were subduing for last three or four days.

He, however, told that nothing can be said with surety in this context.

Nishtar is running 94 bedded ICU these days which is the biggest ICU in the country, he claimed.