UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Provide 20 More Ventilators To Nishtar Hospital To Tackle Rising Corona Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Govt to provide 20 more ventilators to Nishtar Hospital to tackle rising corona cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Incumbent government is extending twenty more ventilators to Nishtar Hospital which will raise the number to 71 to tackle COVID-19 cases, announced Nishtar Medical College Principal, Dr Iftikhar Hussain Khan.

Speaking at a presser along with Acting MS Dr Tariq Pirzada, AMS Admin Dr Baqir Raza, Spokesperson Dr Sajjad Masood, he stated that 12 vents of 51 were still vacant in Nishtar Hospital.

He stated that 272 were fixed in the health facility for Coronovirus patients adding that 11 wards have been dedicated for the virus patients.

The NMC principal informed that hospital administration was taking concrete measures to face the corona situation though cases were subduing for last three or four days.

He, however, told that nothing can be said with surety in this context.

Nishtar is running 94 bedded ICU these days which is the biggest ICU in the country, he claimed.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords to elevate UAE as regional logisti ..

56 minutes ago

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

1 hour ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

2 hours ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.