UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Provide All Amenities To People: MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Govt to provide all amenities to people: MNA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Member of National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz Ahmed has said that all basic amenities will be provided to people at their doorsteps.

He was talking to the media during a visit to various areas of constituency NA-110 here on Tuesday. Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan and other officers accompanied him.

Raja Riaz said that regional development and speedy resolution of people's problems was top priority of the government. He said that all necessary steps were being taken so that basic facilities could be provided to the people at their doorsteps.

He said that sewerage, water supply and other projects were being completed expeditiously.

The commissioner promised that all issues confronted by people of the area would be resolved on priority basis. He said that available funds were being utilised in a fair and transparent manner to ensure balanced development of the district.

They visited various areas of the constituency including Sidhupura and Rasheed Abad and viewed the arrangement made for sanitation and cleanliness.

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly Water Visit Media All Government Top NA-110

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

29 seconds ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

20 minutes ago

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..

29 minutes ago

BISE offers 'special chance' to candidates of HSSC ..

29 minutes ago

Air pollution linked to irreversible sight loss: s ..

29 minutes ago

PTA blocks website for uploading blasphemous movie ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.