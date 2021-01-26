Govt to provide all amenities to people: MNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Member of National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz Ahmed has said that all basic amenities will be provided to people at their doorsteps.

He was talking to the media during a visit to various areas of constituency NA-110 here on Tuesday. Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan and other officers accompanied him.

Raja Riaz said that regional development and speedy resolution of people's problems was top priority of the government. He said that all necessary steps were being taken so that basic facilities could be provided to the people at their doorsteps.

He said that sewerage, water supply and other projects were being completed expeditiously.

The commissioner promised that all issues confronted by people of the area would be resolved on priority basis. He said that available funds were being utilised in a fair and transparent manner to ensure balanced development of the district.

They visited various areas of the constituency including Sidhupura and Rasheed Abad and viewed the arrangement made for sanitation and cleanliness.