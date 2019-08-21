Govt to provide all facilities to KP business community: Ishrat Hussain

Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms, Dr Ishrat Hussain has reiterated that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government was keen to support private sector as driver of economic growth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms, Dr Ishrat Hussain has reiterated that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government was keen to support private sector as driver of economic growth.

He assured that the government will facilitate business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote industrialization, economic prosperity and development of the province.

He was addressing as keynote speaker at a seminar on titled: "Investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Driving sustainable development in the province", held under auspices of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration of GIZ, said a press statement issued here on Wednesday.

Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim Khan, provincial minister for Information, Shuakat Ali Yousafzai, Advisor to KP CM Himatullah Khan, President SCCI Faiz Muhammad Faizi, SCCI Senior Vice President, Engr Saad Khan Zahid, Vice President Haris Mufti, former president FPCCI Ghanzafar Bilour, and other officials and members of business community were present on the occasion.

While praising the efforts of SCCI, German Ambassador in Pakistan, Mr Bernhard Schlagheck said that despite the security and other challenges, there was immense potential to make investment in different sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which were not tapped properly. He asked the investors to make investment in all those potential sectors in KP.

German Ambassador lauded the efforts of SCCI for promotion of industrialization and economic revitalization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that diverse potential in various sectors were available for local as well foreign investors, which needed to be exploited properly.

He said the role of private sector in attaining of relvant Sustainable Development Goals is vital.

Faiz Muhammad Faizi, SCCI President while apprising the participants about issues and problems being faced by business community in the province urged the government and relevant institutions to take serious and pragmatic steps and giving incentives to investors as well as bringing flexibility in policies to revive industries and economic prosperity and development in the KP.

Seantor Nauman Wazir said that KP is producing low cost electricity but it was receiving electricity on high charges. He, however, said the province will soon get electricity at cheapest rate of Rs10 per unit very shortly.

"KP people, especially industrial workers are very talented and hardwork, which needed to be properly trained", he stressed, added that there should be allocated proper fund for skilled development of workers.

Seantor Nauman Wazir said that the KP bureaucracy is easily accessible to everyone. He said the government is taking measures to give boost trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan as well as rest of regional countries. He said that initiatives had been made to curb smuggling and illegal trade on Torkham border. He stressed the need for taking practical steps for development of mines and mineral sector.

Leader of United Business Group, Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour while speaking at concluding session said that the trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan had declined at $ six million from $ 3billion. He suggested the signing of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic countries.

He took credit for passage of 18th constitutional amendment, saying that ANP led government had really delivered the people of KP during its last government in the province. He congratulated the GIZ and SCCI for successful arranging the investment conference in Islamabad.

SCCI Chief urged the all stakeholders to shun their differences and work togather for development of industrialization, which can contribute to economic stability and prosperity in the province. He stressed the unified and concentrated efforts to lure investments in the potential sectors in KP