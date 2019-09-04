UrduPoint.com
Govt To Provide All Incentives To Investors In Construction Sector: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:25 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that government would provide all possible facilities and incentives to investors in construction sector for promotion of construction industry and economic activities in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that government would provide all possible facilities and incentives to investors in construction sector for promotion of construction industry and economic activities in the country.

Chairing a high level meeting about various schemes in the federal capital under the New Pakistan Housing Project, the prime minister said New Pakistan Housing Project was the biggest housing scheme of the present government, which would not only help complete shortage of housing units but would also boost economic activities in the country.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing about usage of government land in an effective way under the proposed housing scheme and construction of high-rise buildings in the federal capital for commercial and residential use.

Secretary Housing Dr Imran Zeb informed the prime minister that 45 acres of precious land in Sector G-13 of Islamabad was available for meeting the requirements of residential, business and commercial activities and where high-rise buildings could be constructed.

He said they had invited the local and international investors in that regard.

The meeting also deliberated upon various housing projects in Islamabad and other big cities of the country. Secretary Housing briefed the prime minister about a proposed policy in future about utilization of government land of Qasre Naz Karachi, Chamba House Lahore and Kashmir Point.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistants to the PM Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Raza Baqir, Secretary Housing Dr Imran Zeb, Chairman New Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. Gen.(Retd) Anwar Ali Haider, Chairman Capital Development Authority Aamir Ahmed Ali and senior officials.

