Govt To Provide All Out Assistance To COVID-19 Affected Labourers: Provincial Minister For Labour And Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 03:44 PM

Govt to provide all out assistance to COVID-19 affected labourers: Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai

Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai here Saturday said that the Government was endeavoring to give all genuine rights and bring quality improvement in the lives of labourers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai here Saturday said that the Government was endeavoring to give all genuine rights and bring quality improvement in the lives of labourers.

He said industries and businesses can achieve new heights of development through improvement of relations between employers and employees.

Talking to a delegation of Shangla district, the Minister said KP Government would provide allout support to labourers affected by coronavirus and chief minister KP was taking keen interest in this regard.

In the past, he said the labourers were deprived of their rights due to non support of past regimes and non implementation of laws, however the present Government would ensure implementation of all the labour laws.

He said KP has all the potential to produce inexpensive electricity and gas and its use can bring industrial revolution in the province.

He said labourers of mines sector required registration and efforts was being made to abolish all illegal leases, adding only those lease holders would be allowed to operate having registered labourers.

He said no compromise would be made on rights of labourers, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan wants happiness and prosperity of the labourers due to their significant role in the country's devolopment.

The Minister underlined that special campaign for registration of labourers would be launched in KP after Eid.

He said Workers Welfare Board has been dissolved and the new board would be constituted after consultation with the Chief Minister KP.

He said industrial development sans provision of all rights to labourers was not possible.

