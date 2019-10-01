Govt to provide all out support to strengthen film industry: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Pakistan would collaborate with China, Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to improve its film industry.

In a called on meeting with the newly elected Film Producers Association representatives' delegation, headed by its chairman Shaikh Amjad Rasheed, she said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led government was committed for the revival and development of the film industry.

The Film Producers Association delegation, in detail, briefed the Dr Firdous about the current challenges being faced by the film industry.

Shaikh Amjad said the government's support was mandatory for the development of this sector.

Talking to the delegation, Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention on the development of film industry.

She said it was the prime minister's vision to produce such kind of dramas and films that were inter-linked with the culture, civilization and religious values of the country.

"We have to portray the soft image of the country to the world," she said and added Pakistan was a custodian of the great cultural heritage.

She said terrorism had badly tarnished the soft image of Pakistan and underlined the need to produce such films which could help mitigate the negative impression of the country.

She said films were a big source of highlighting norms and customs of any society and they also brought revolutionary reforms in the societal behaviour.

The government was deeply reviewing the challenges being faced by the film industry, she said and added the policy pertaining to film industry should be devised in consultation with all stakeholders.

She also asked the delegation to review the policy related film industry in order to bring a positive change in it.

She stressed the need for further strengthening the relations and cooperation between the exhibitors and producers.

Pakistan Television, she said, would arrange programmes to introduce local films to promote the industry.

The young educated talent were taking keen interest in the film industry, she said adding the government would fully encourage them to groom in this field.

She said practical steps would be taken for uplift of the film industry and the government would appoint a focal person to look into its affairs.

She also asked them to appoint their own focal person for better coordination to work as one team.

Shaikh Amjad Rasheed also commended the historical address of the Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United Nations General Assembly.