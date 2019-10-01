UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Provide All Out Support To Strengthen Film Industry: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 12:30 AM

Govt to provide all out support to strengthen film industry: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Pakistan would collaborate with China, Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to improve its film industry.

In a called on meeting with the newly elected Film Producers Association representatives' delegation, headed by its chairman Shaikh Amjad Rasheed, she said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led government was committed for the revival and development of the film industry.

The Film Producers Association delegation, in detail, briefed the Dr Firdous about the current challenges being faced by the film industry.

Shaikh Amjad said the government's support was mandatory for the development of this sector.

Talking to the delegation, Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention on the development of film industry.

She said it was the prime minister's vision to produce such kind of dramas and films that were inter-linked with the culture, civilization and religious values of the country.

"We have to portray the soft image of the country to the world," she said and added Pakistan was a custodian of the great cultural heritage.

She said terrorism had badly tarnished the soft image of Pakistan and underlined the need to produce such films which could help mitigate the negative impression of the country.

She said films were a big source of highlighting norms and customs of any society and they also brought revolutionary reforms in the societal behaviour.

The government was deeply reviewing the challenges being faced by the film industry, she said and added the policy pertaining to film industry should be devised in consultation with all stakeholders.

She also asked the delegation to review the policy related film industry in order to bring a positive change in it.

She stressed the need for further strengthening the relations and cooperation between the exhibitors and producers.

Pakistan Television, she said, would arrange programmes to introduce local films to promote the industry.

The young educated talent were taking keen interest in the film industry, she said adding the government would fully encourage them to groom in this field.

She said practical steps would be taken for uplift of the film industry and the government would appoint a focal person to look into its affairs.

She also asked them to appoint their own focal person for better coordination to work as one team.

Shaikh Amjad Rasheed also commended the historical address of the Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United Nations General Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Film And Movies United Nations Iran Turkey China Firdous Ashiq Awan Young Saudi Arabia TV All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

37 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

53 minutes ago

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Mee ..

58 minutes ago

Petroleum prices remain unchanged

1 hour ago

Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a 'high note'

58 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of National Ass ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.