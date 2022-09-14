UrduPoint.com

Govt To Provide Basic Health Facilities To Masses: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 08:48 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) : Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that government was trying its best to provide basic health care facilities and other essential services to the people in the valley.

The PM AJK said this while addressing a ceremony organized by Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College in the State metropolis on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said doctors enjoy a status of a 'Messiah' in every society but a true 'Messiah' was the one who has a spirit and passion for serving humanity. Highlighting the importance of doctors in the society, he said, "Saving human life is the greatest job in the world". He said that the government was paying special attention for improving healthcare services.

Sardar Tanveer urged for improving medical education and said that besides imparting technical education focus should also be laid on character building of students.

The PM said that the government would provide funds to set up research laboratories in the college.

He said that females have proven their worth in every field, especially in the medical line.

The AJK premier announced that the government would solve issues faced by the medical college.

On this occasion, Minister for Health Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali said the health care system would be strengthened in AJK. He said a medical university would soon be established.

Addressing the event, Country Director World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Pletha Mahipala said that WHO was ready to provide health facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir. He appreciated the opening of a telemedicine center in Azad Kashmir Medical College.

Addressing the ceremony, Principal Prof. Mulazim Hussain Bukhari thanked the guests for attending the symposium. He also presented shield to the prime minister.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated the blood laboratory established in the medical college and inspected different departments.

