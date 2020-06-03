Govt to provide best facilities to masses: Ziaullah Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to best healthcare facilities for masses.

The meeting was attended by MPA Major (retd) Shah Dad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman, Medical Superintendent (MS) KDA hospital, police officials and representatives of political and social organizations.

During the meeting, the adviser was apprised of steps taken for uplift of healthcare facilities in Kohat hospital. Ziaullah Bangash directed the hospital administration to ensure that patients received best healthcare facilities.

The participants shared suggestions for further improving facilities in the health sector and the adviser stressed the need for making collective efforts in this regard.

He said that shortage of medical staff in the hospital had now been removed and added that latest medical equipment had arrived while the district would also receive the remaining machinery soon.

He said that he had already discussed the issue with the health minister.

He said the government was according top priority to providing best facilities to masses.