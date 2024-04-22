Govt To Provide Best Facilities To Pilgrims: Hajj Director
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The government is fully committed to providing high-quality travelling as well as accommodation facilities to pilgrims during Hajj, for which all resources are being utilized.
This was stated by Director Hajj Punjab Mohammad Rizwan Sharif during a meeting at the DC Office here on Monday. He said that efforts were being made to make all possible improvements to facilitate pilgrims.
He said that in this regard, all arrangements had been completed in the temporary Haji camp established at Punjab Cooperative Training College, Sargodha Road.
He said that relevant departments including district administration, municipal corporation, police, WASA, Civil Defence, FESCO, Faisalabad Waste Management Company and hospitals were ready to provide services at the camp.
He said that the police department would deploy its staff in three shifts, while best ever parking arrangements have also been made at the camp.
