UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Provide Clean Drinking Water, Masks, Hand Sanitizers To PDM Participants, Says Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:38 PM

Govt to provide clean drinking water, masks, hand sanitizers to PDM participants, says Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Chohan claims opposition parties will spend Rs1.03 billion on  Gujranwala rally, surprising that from where they have taken such big amount.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2020) The Federal government would provide clean drinking water, masks and hand sanitizers to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDMP rally participants in Gujranwala, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr. Shahbaz Gill said on Friday (today).

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said Imran Khan’s government would ensure all measures at any cost against Covid-19 pandemic and to facilitate people.

“Innocent citizens are being used to save family corruption,” said Dr.

Gill.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan claimed that the opposition parties would spend Rs1.03 billion on the Gujranwala rally. He questioned the source of this heavy amount for the rally.

He stated that Covid-19 badly affected the country as two more Punjab ministers had been tested positive. The opposition parties had been allowed to hold protest while following strict SOPs to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Prime Minister Protest Information Minister Punjab Water Twitter Gujranwala Family All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on earnings

2 minutes ago

Pakistan successfully raised Kashmir issue at inte ..

2 minutes ago

Vietnam says no F1 this year, silent on 2021

2 minutes ago

Two-day workshop on critical thinking, tolerance c ..

8 minutes ago

Robbers in police uniform looted house

9 minutes ago

PPP leaders express grief over death of Rashid Rab ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.