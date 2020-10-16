Govt to provide clean drinking water, masks, hand sanitizers to PDM participants, says Dr. Shahbaz Gill

(@fidahassanain)

Chohan claims opposition parties will spend Rs1.03 billion on Gujranwala rally, surprising that from where they have taken such big amount.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2020) The Federal government would provide clean drinking water, masks and hand sanitizers to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDMP rally participants in Gujranwala, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr. Shahbaz Gill said on Friday (today).

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said Imran Khan’s government would ensure all measures at any cost against Covid-19 pandemic and to facilitate people.

“Innocent citizens are being used to save family corruption,” said Dr.

Gill.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan claimed that the opposition parties would spend Rs1.03 billion on the Gujranwala rally. He questioned the source of this heavy amount for the rally.

He stated that Covid-19 badly affected the country as two more Punjab ministers had been tested positive. The opposition parties had been allowed to hold protest while following strict SOPs to prevent the COVID-19 spread.