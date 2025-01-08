Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Govt to provide easy loans to youth residing near places of tourist attractions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Tourism, Zahid Chanzaib has said that government would provide easy loans to youth residing near tourists spots.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the tourism advisor said youth residing near tourists attractions would be provide easy loan for constructing additional rooms in their houses. He said these rooms would be used by visitors as guest houses adding that it would help creating chances of livelihood for people living in places of tourist attractions.

He said that areas of Kalam, Kurat, Laram Top, Upper and Lower Chitral, Galyat and Kaghan would be selected for loans in first phase of scheme.

He said that youth of these areas could also acquire loans for revamping of rooms that would be rented out to visitors.

CM advisor said that the loan scheme has been launched with the collaboration of KP Tourism Authority and Bank of Khyber under which interests free loans of three million would be provided to youth and women entrepreneurs.

He said that loan would facilitate those youth who are unable to construct hotels for tourists in their areas. He said that interested youth could apply for the loan till Jan 28.

More Stories From Pakistan