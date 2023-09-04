Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Govt to provide employment porter late Hassan's widow: Wasi

Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah on Monday said that the government would provide employment to the porter late Muhammad Hassan's widow, free education for children and bear the health expenses of his mother

In a heartfelt gesture of compassion and support, the minister pledged the unwavering commitment to the family of the late Muhammad Hassan, a courageous porter from Skardu, who tragically lost his life while ascending the world's second-largest mountain, K2, said a news release.

In a heartfelt gesture of compassion and support, the minister pledged the unwavering commitment to the family of the late Muhammad Hassan, a courageous porter from Skardu, who tragically lost his life while ascending the world's second-largest mountain, K2, said a news release.

Wasi Shah met the bereaved family, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Shigar Hamza. During the meeting, he conveyed the government's condolences and assured full support and assistance to the family in this difficult time.

Furthermore, the minister shared a groundbreaking development in support of porters like Muhammad Hassan. He announced the initiation of formal measures for the welfare and training of porters, recognizing their invaluable contribution to the mountaineering industry. The government is effectively working on establishing a training center with a dedicated curriculum to enhance the skills and safety of porters.

He said that the training center would be inaugurated by the family of Muhammad Hassan, a poignant tribute to his memory.

He said the government stands united in solidarity with the family of Muhammad Hassan, honouring the memory of a true hero and ensuring that his legacy lives on through the support and opportunities provided to his loved ones.

