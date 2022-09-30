Govt to provide employment to daily-wage labourers

On the directives of the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, the Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has decided to employe daily-wage unemployed labourers in the projects initiated under Peshawar Uplift Programme (PUP).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :On the directives of the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, the Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has decided to employe daily-wage unemployed labourers in the projects initiated under Peshawar Uplift Programme (PUP).

The decision was taken in a meeting held here on Friday with Commissioner Riaz Khan in the chair. Besides, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, Secretary Communication & Works (C&W), Secretary Housing, Secretary Irrigation, Regional Municipal Officer (RMO) and Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) of all tehsils attended the meeting.

As per the directives of CM KP, all TMAs of Peshawar were directed for collecting data of the daily-wage labourers usually sitting on roadsides in search of work to employ them in the ongoing projects initiated under PUP. A similar directive was also issued for collecting such data from contractors.

Furthermore, directives were also issued for complete cleaning of the busy traffic junctions of Karkhano Market, Bacha Chowk, Charsadda Road and Phase-III Chowk within a period of two weeks and plantation on both sides of Canal Road, Ring Road, Motorway Chowk to Toll Plaza Section of Motorway, installation of sodium streetlights, beautification of BRT under passes and construction of parking plaza to control heavy traffic near Hayat Shaheed Teaching Hospital.

The meeting also decided immediate starting of work on the beautification of the major and historic bazaars of the interior city to revive the lost glory of the such places. Decison were also made for the installation of under-ground power cables and construction of sanitation drains from Kissa Khwani to Chowk Yadgar and Indher Sheher on modern lines with immediate effect.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the commissioner said the PUP would prove to an uplift programme in real sense when the real status and historic position of the city would be restored. "Hectic efforts were being made for the achievement of this goal."He issued directives for the completion of all projects within the stipulated time period with transparency and sought furnishing weekly reports in that regard.