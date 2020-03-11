UrduPoint.com
Govt To Provide Employment To Trained Youth: DC Shikarpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:55 PM

Govt to provide employment to trained youth: DC Shikarpur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shikarpur, Ghaznfar Ali has said that country can not develop without providing proper education and training to its youth

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shikarpur, Ghaznfar Ali has said that country can not develop without providing proper education and training to its youth.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with officials of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Youth Development Programme (SBBYDP) and representatives of the various non- government organizations (NGOs) at his office on Wednesday.

The government, he said, was also trying to provide employment to the trained youth.

He said that youths are the catalyst of change we can never dream about bringing revolutionary changes in our society without their active participation.

The DC said that the district administration was trying to empowerment of people eradication of poverty providing employment development as well as technical training to the youths of the district.

On the occasion, Maqsood Ahmed, Hira Soomro, Saeed Ali Shah, Qalander Bux Khokhar and others were also present.

