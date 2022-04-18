UrduPoint.com

Govt To Provide Equal Opportunities To Balochistan Skilled Workforce: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 01:31 PM

Govt to provide equal opportunities to Balochistan skilled workforce: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that the incumbent government would provide equal opportunities of progress to the skilled workforce of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that the incumbent government would provide equal opportunities of progress to the skilled workforce of Balochistan.

The prime minister, in a meeting with former speaker of Balochistan Assembly and acting president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Balochistan chapter Jamal Shah Kakar, said it was among the government's priorities to accelerate the pace of development in Balochistan.

Jamal Shah Kakar congratulated the prime minister on assumption of the office of the prime minister and also appreciated him for putting the country back on the course of development.

He said the prime minister's directives to ensure the uplift of the areas which were neglected during the previous years, particularly Balochistan, was welcoming.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Progress Jamal Shah Muslim Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dehli Capitals squad reports two more cases of COV ..

Dehli Capitals squad reports two more cases of COVID-19

6 minutes ago
 Corona patient admits in LRH

Corona patient admits in LRH

25 seconds ago
 HEC invites faculties to submit research proposals ..

HEC invites faculties to submit research proposals to address CPEC issues

27 seconds ago
 Ramadan Futsal Tournament was organized for youth ..

Ramadan Futsal Tournament was organized for youth of Gwadar

28 seconds ago
 French Secretary of State Against Calling Ongoing ..

French Secretary of State Against Calling Ongoing Events in Ukraine Genocide

32 seconds ago
 PTI failed to deliver during three years tenure: A ..

PTI failed to deliver during three years tenure: Ali Gohar Baloch MNA PML-N

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.