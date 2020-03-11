Govt to provide equal opportunities to women in education sector: Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has said that the government would provide education to female according to traditions and culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said this with a delegation of teachers led by MPA Ayesha Naeem.

He said that initiatives were being taken to provide a good environment of education to female.

In the meeting, they discussed equal jobs opportunities for females in colleges and universities and special dress for female students.

The Governor urged upon women teachers to become a role model for their student and play vital role for the improvement of society.