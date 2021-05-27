UrduPoint.com
Govt. To Provide EVM Facility To Punjab Bar Council For Its Elections: Fawad

Govt. to provide EVM facility to Punjab Bar Council for its elections: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that the government would provide Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) to Punjab Bar Council (PBC) for its elections.

Talking to the delegation of PBC he said the council would be briefed about electronic voting process along with Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentarians Affairs Dr Babar Awan and Senator Barrister Ali Zafar.

PBC delegation had requested the biometric voting facility for its elections.

Fawad said the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government was well aware of the lawyers' problems and resolving their issues was its top most priority.

He said that a proposal was under consideration to provide upto Rs. one million loan to young lawyers under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The government was taking steps to establish housing colonies for lawyers while a proposal to provide health cards to lawyers was also under consideration.

He urged the legal community to play a leading role on national issues. The members of Punjab Bar Council apprised the minister about their problems and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain assured them to resolve their issues on priority basis.

Punjab Bar Council delegation comprised Vice Chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan, Chairman Intra Provincial and Foreign Affairs Committee Munir Hussain Bhatti, Punjab Bar Council members Raja Zafar Iqbal, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq Kahut, Rana Zameer Ahmed Jhado, Asif Shehzad Chaudhry, Farrukh Arif Bhatti, Chaudhry Sohail Shamshad Advocate, Zafar Iqbal Mangan Advocate, Wasim Asghar Advocate, Kamran Manjad Advocate and Nadeem Tahir, Section Officer.

