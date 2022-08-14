UrduPoint.com

Govt. To Provide Facilities To Children Of Sweet Homes: PM

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the government was determined to provide facilities to the children of the Pakistan Sweet Homes.

During his visit to a sweet home, the prime minister also announced a gift of buses for the transportation purposes of the institute.

The prime minister also acknowledged the contributions of Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurd Khan, his associates and teachers for the training and education imparted to the children.

He said the entire nation was celebrating 75th Independence Day and he was pleased to share joys with the children of sweet home on this occasion.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Haneef Abbasi and parliamentarians accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister said that the network of sweet homes was serving a noble and national cause.

Earlier, upon arrival the prime minister was given a guard of honour by the children. The prime minister cut a cake and mixed up with the children. The children also presented national songs and speeches.

