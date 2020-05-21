UrduPoint.com
Govt To Provide Financial Assistance To Affected Families Due To Landslide

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Govt to provide financial assistance to affected families due to landslide

DIR LOWER, May 21 (APP:The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would provide financial support to the family affected by landslide in Peto, Talash areas of district.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-Corruption, Malik Shafiullah Khan and Member National Assembly, Syed Mehboob Shah visited the village of Peto in Lower Dir Talash Union Council where a father and two daughters were killed in a landslide caused by recent rains.

They met with the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased a place in His mercy and to grant patience to the bereaved.

On the occasion, Special Assistant for Anti-Corruption, Malik Shafiullah said natural calamities come from Almighty Allah which cannot be dealt with but precautionary measures would help prevent such sudden accidents and incidents.

He said the provincial government would never leave the affected family alone in this difficult time and would extend full support to them.

He said martyrs package and compensation would be given for financial assistance to the family. It may be recalled that as soon as the incident was reported, the Special Assistant immediately sent relief goods and essential household items to the family.

