Govt To Provide Financial Assistance To The Family Members Killed In Landslide

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 03:41 PM

The government will provide full financial assistance to the families of those killed in the landslide, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Anti-Corruption, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Shafiullah Khan said here on Monday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The government will provide full financial assistance to the families of those killed in the landslide, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Anti-Corruption, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Shafiullah Khan said here on Monday.

He said while talking to media men during his visit to the village of Talash Dir Lower along with Member National Assembly Syed Mehboob Shah where a father and two daughters were killed in a landslide due to recent rain.

To express sympathy and condolences with the bereaved family, they went to house of deceased and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest their soul in peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.

Special Assistant Shafiullah Khan said that natural disasters come from Almighty Allah and we cannot over the grief of the bereaved family.

He said that the provincial government would never leave the affected family alone in this difficult time but would extend full support to them.

He said that martyrs package and compensation would be given as financial assistance to the heirs of the victims.

It should be noted that as soon as the incident was reported, the special assistant had immediately sent relief items and essential household items.

He assured full cooperation from the government in this regard.

